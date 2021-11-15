ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg police identify man killed in Saturday night shooting

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUt0u_0cxQJ9Pn00

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The adult man shot and killed in Petersburg on Saturday night has been identified by police.

According to Petersburg Police, 47-year-old Corbett Beverly of South Chesterfield was found wounded on S. South Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Petersburg police investigating two shootings in one night – just two blocks apart

Police said he was laying on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to Beverly’s death.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

45-year-old Maryland man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal Arlandria Crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 13. Saturday’s hit-and-run claimed the life of Roy Saravia Alvarez, of Alexandria. To read more about previous reports click here. The police department issued a warrant for involuntary manslaughter on Thursday for the driver of […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
South Chesterfield, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Petersburg Police
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy