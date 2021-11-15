ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

San Marino v England Live Commentary, 15/11/2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland have romped to next year's World Cup, then, while poor old San Marino have suffered another soul-destroying defeat. Let's hope 2022 is kind to both of them. That's all for now. Goodbye!. England have won Group I by six points in the end...

