Vitamin K2 may help in treatment of chronic kidney disease, says recent animal study

By Sebastian Krawiec
nutritionaloutlook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent animal study found that vitamin K2, when combined with phosphate binders, may be a useful therapy for chronic kidney disease patients. The vitamin K2 in the study was MenaQ7 K2 as MK-7, supplied by NattoPharma, which is a part of Gnosis by Lesaffre. A recent animal study...

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

