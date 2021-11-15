ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Flights getting expensive

By Rob Black
 3 days ago

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains the rising costs of taking a flight.

Part of this is due to the cost of jet fuel, which Black says rose by 25% in the last three months.

Airlines are also struggling to hire back its workforce, people who were let go during the pandemic when fewer than 1 million people were flying in the U.S. daily during 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

