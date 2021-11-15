ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: NHL postpones next three Senators games amid COVID outbreak

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPYzf_0cxQGsQq00
Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Logan Shaw (20) and Tyler Ennis (63). Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Senators canceled practices last week as a precaution and have reportedly spread players out in the dressing room to keep contact to a minimum. Players are also being tested multiple times a day in conjunction with league safety protocols, which skaters say has become a distraction.

"Every day there's something unexpected," captain Brady Tkachuk said last week, via SportsNet. "So, of course, it kind of wears on you mentally."

Head coach D.J. Smith added, "Mentally, players don't know if they're in (the lineup) or not in — they're waiting on the test and it's a lot of distraction."

Ottawa isn't the first club to deal with a massive outbreak this season. The San Jose Sharks just came out of a six-game stretch in which seven players and head coach Bob Boughner were in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Sharks, however, played through the ordeal and recalled a long list of AHL players to fill out their depleted roster while assistant coach John MacLean filled in behind the bench.

The league has yet to make the postponement of the Senators' games official.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Guardians remove 'Indians' from marquee, unveil merchandise at team shop

The final hours of the Cleveland Indians' existence are ticking down. Cleveland's MLB team confirmed Wednesday it will officially rebrand as the Cleveland Guardians on Friday and subsequently continued that ongoing process by removing the scripted "Indians" logo from the front marquee at Progressive Field, home of the club. The...
MLB
Yardbarker

Cavaliers' Kevin Love details tough battle with COVID-19

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain one of the more positive surprises, to date, of the 2021-22 NBA season but lost a key contributor when forward Kevin Love entered the league's health and safety protocols back on Nov. 1. In total, the one-time NBA champion missed eight games before returning for what...
NBA
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WILX-TV

Covid Outbreak For NHL Ottawa Team

UNDATED (AP) - The NHL has its first COVID-19 postponements of the season. The league postponed three games this week amid the Ottawa Senators’ virus outbreak. Ten Senators players are in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Their games against New Jersey, Nashville and the New York Rangers are all on hold. They are the first postponements for virus reasons in the major four North American professional sports leagues this fall. The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE OTTAWA SENATORS FORCED TO SIGN A DEFENSEMAN AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The Ottawa Senators were forced to sign a defenseman on Sunday amid the team's struggle with a COVID-19 outbreak, which now has 10 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list. Per the Sens' social media team, the club has signed defenseman Zac Leslie to a prorated 1-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level, with his AHL cap hit coming in at $150,000.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL APPROVES POSTPONEMENTS FOR THE OTTAWA SENATORS

After days of saying it would do everything in its power to ensure games went ahead as scheduled, the NHL has finally given in. The league has decided to approve a three-game postponement for the Ottawa Senators, who are being hit hard by an outbreak of COVID-19 at the moment.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Bob Boughner
Yardbarker

Reports: Fenway Sports Group in advanced talks to purchase Penguins

The Wall Street Journal and Sportico delivered bombshell reports Tuesday that the Fenway Sports Group is in advanced talks to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL. ESPN's Emily Kaplan has since confirmed that news. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle have been the franchise's majority owners since 1999,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sportsnet#The San Jose Sharks#Ahl
Yardbarker

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov week-to-week with knee injury; no surgery needed

The Florida Panthers have avoided a potential catastrophe regarding the long-term health of center and captain Aleksander Barkov. As noted by the NHL's website and The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Barkov went down with what initially appeared to be a potentially serious injury in the second period of Tuesday's 6-1 win over the New York Islanders following a knee-on-knee collision with New York defenseman Scott Mayfield:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL strengthening COVID-19 protocols for holiday season

Perhaps it is no surprise the league is beefing up protocols given that COVID cases are on the rise across the country and many players will spend more time with family and friends this holiday season. The NFL itself is also dealing with many of its marquee players testing positive...
NFL
Yardbarker

HC Mike Sullivan: Penguins need 'swagger,' 'urgency' amid struggles

Ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby said his team needed "to find some desperation and some urgency." Pittsburgh ultimately fell to Buffalo 2-1 to drop to 5-6-4 on a season that could quickly get out of hand if the Pens don't right the ship before the beginning of the winter months.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy