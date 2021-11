AMAT - Free Report) are sending those stocks lower in late trading. While we’ve seen the profit-taking pullback in the Dow over recent sessions, the S&P and Nasdaq — up +4.6% and +5.7%, respectively, in the past month alone — continue to let it roll. Here in the late stages of earnings season, however, we often see investors display a measure of buying exhaustion and take a break. The good news is that late Q4 is usually a very robust time for market bulls. And if we follow the lead of analysts casting an eye back toward cyclicals, then we may expect the Dow to pick up the pace going forward, as well.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO