ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Quavo Teams Up With Adidas Headphones for New Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwRFz_0cxQGBux00

Quavo is combining two of his passions — music and basketball — in a partnership with adidas Headphones. With the Grammy-nominated rapper as its ambassador, adidas’ audio arm is launching a collection of new earbuds fit for active lifestyles.

The new earbud lineup consists of three entries: the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC and Z.N.E. 01, which are available now at adidasheadphones.com , and the adidas FWD-02 SPORT, which is set to release next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237pIi_0cxQGBux00

Zach Wolfe


Buy:
adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Wireless Earbuds
at
$189

Perhaps most exciting is the Z.N.E. 01 ANC — a pair of true wireless sport earbuds boasting powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) that can be switched off to “awareness mode” when you need to pay attention to your surroundings. The earbuds also feature a customizable fit for security while you move, as well as sweat-proofing and water resistance. These design features, together with the earbuds’ noise-cancellation, allow users to get in the zone for sports, workouts, relaxation, travel or work.

Quavo appears in a cinematic spot for the earbuds, rocking the Z.N.E. 01 ANC in the studio, at a photo shoot and on the basketball court. The rapper says he was thoroughly impressed by the earbuds, telling Rolling Stone that, “They’re super light, super wireless [and] crazy. You can hoop with them, you can play with them, you can work out with them,” he says, adding that “I played my first one-on-one game in them and they ain’t never [fall out]. Headphones always fall out of your ear.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Best known as a member of the rap trio Migos, Quavo is also quietly one of the best celebrity basketball players around (he was once crowned MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game), making this adidas collaboration a no-brainer.

In the Z.N.E. 01 ANC promotional film, Quavo can actually be seen balling one-on-one with Georgia Tech’s Deivon Smith, who shares roots with the rapper in Atlanta. “That’s my young kid from the Northside,” says Quavo. “I just wanted to share a moment with him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2Elj_0cxQGBux00

Zach Wolfe

Although he still finds time to hit the basketball court, Quavo spends most of his time these days making new music and performing. The rapper reveals he’s “working on tons of music right now just dropping single after single after single,” and teases that “hopefully we come with an album that drops in a year.”

As for what he’s listening to on his adidas earbuds, Quavo says he exclusively listens to his own music. “I don’t listen to nothing but my music,” he admits. “I listen to the music I’m working on, I try to take my album while I’m riding around, listening to it.”

Quavo is also glad to be back on stage after concert restrictions due to Covid-19. “It’s good to just see the fans, its good to touch the fans,” he says. “With the pandemic, and Covid still lingering around and doing what it do, it’s sad to say it but I’m willing to take that risk [to perform] because we’ve been locked down so long. I just want to touch the fans and see my people again and let them feel this new music,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBuYg_0cxQGBux00

Zach Wolfe

Whatever he’s doing — be it working on new music, playing basketball or performing on the road — the rapper says he’s also been using adidas’ new earbuds to help him achieve focus: “It’s like you being in your own zone, like you’re locking into your own mental,” he says, of the earbuds’ noise-cancelling properties. “You’re channeling yourself. It’s just you and the music and the world is canceled out. You on your tunnel vision. I feel like it gives you that perfect tunnel vision moment […]. Everything is slow-mo and you don’t hear nothing and I think those headphones kinda make you do that.”

Priced at $189, the Z.N.E. 01 ANC earbuds can be ordered now through adidasheadphones.com . If you don’t need noise-cancellation, the parred-down Z.N.E. 01 offers a similar sport-ready design, without ANC, for $99 here .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kyle Rittenhouse, Who Killed Two People, Acquitted of Homicide Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges. The jury in the high-profile trial found the teenager was acting in self-defense during a pair of deadly encounters last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, 18, had been charged with five counts including reckless homicide, intentional homicide, and attempted intentional homicide. He was found not guilty of all five of them. The charges stemmed from when as a 17-year-old in August 2020, Rittenhouse brought an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle to a protest in Kenosha, where he shot and killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded another, Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse pleaded not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Judge Says He Let Rittenhouse Randomly Select Jurors Out of a Tumbler So He Would Feel ‘In Control’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial explained his widely criticized move to allow the defendant — on trial for homicide in connection to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin — to randomly select dismissed jurors out of a tumbler. In Wisconsin, 18 to 20 jurors are initially picked to sit on a trial. Following closing arguments, the extra jurors are removed before deliberation to establish a 12-person jury. It is rare, however, that the defendant themselves — in this case, Rittenhouse — is given agency over their fate by randomly plucking out the dismissed jurors’ numbers out of...
KENOSHA, WI
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Facing New $2 Billion Astroworld Lawsuit

A massive new lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple and others has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs linked to the deadly Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in Houston. The new complaint from lawyer Thomas J. Henry is the latest iteration of a fast-evolving case that has been growing exponentially since it was first filed on behalf of a single concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, on Nov. 8. “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and...
CELEBRITIES
windowscentral.com

Sony's excellent noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones have dropped to $138 today only

Amazon has another set of early Black Friday deals, and one of those deals today is the Sony WH-XB910N noise-cancelling headphones on sale for $138. That's a crazy low price and the best we've ever seen on Amazon. The Bluetooth headphones normally go for around $250 and have never dropped from that price directly. Only the Blue headphones, Amazon's exclusive color, are on sale today as the black ones are still going for $248, and they are still going for $250 at other retailers like Best Buy.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quavo
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2021: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

You can get the much-sought-after Bose sound from earbuds. While you once had to get an expensive pair of over-the-ear headphones or a speaker for that sound, now you can get it with the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds and can grab this early Black Friday deal right now. These earbuds...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds and Wireless Earbuds launched

Denon has launched two new wireless headphones the Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Denon AH-C830NCW) and Denon Wireless Earbuds (Denon AH-C630W). These new Bluetooth headphones come with a range of features and the (Denon AH-C830NCW) comes with up to 6 hours of usage or 24 with the charging case, the (Denon AH-C630W) have up to 4.5 hours or 18 hours with the charging cases.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones#Adidasheadphones Com#Quavohuncho#Nba
Complex

Fragment Design and Beats Link Up for New Limited Edition Take on Flex Headphones

For their second collaboration of 2021, Fragment Design and Beats have partnered for the creation of a limited edition take on the former’s Flex headphones model. “The design inspiration is a continuation of our last collaboration, as I still believe nothing is as sophisticated and refined as the black-on-black colorway,” Fragment founder and artist Hiroshi Fujiwara explained in a press release. “My personal headphone preference is Beats Flex, as I like the lightweight neckband for listening to music. I hope people can wear and use this on a daily basis.”
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $299, Get Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $179 Shipped – Today Only

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones now come with Alexa as well as Google Assistant support, and you can get a pair for $179 shipped, today only, originally $299. That’s right, you can talk to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant directly on your headphones and ask it to play music, hear the news, check weather as well as control smart home devices — just press-and-ask. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Grab a pair of Sony's noise-canceling headphones for nearly half off ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but you don't need to wait until after you've stuffed yourself with food to pick up some great gadgets at incredible prices. Bluetooth headphones are a dime a dozen these days, but Sony has been able to stay ahead of the pack with excellent designs and high-end sound quality. As part of the lead-up to Black Friday, you can score a pair of Sony's noise-canceling headphones for nearly half off.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Gadgeteer

Mojawa Mojo1 bone conduction headphone review – all the sound, none of the noise

REVIEW – I’ve been searching for the perfect headphones or earbuds. My overly-sensitive ears typically reject earbuds, although I’ve tested some “acceptable” ones. I had the opportunity to test something different – bone conduction headphones. I’ve never tried anything like this, so let’s give a listen and see if this is the holy grail of headphones for me.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Should you buy Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on Black Friday 2021?

Now that it’s November, that can only mean one thing: It’s time to start thinking about the best Black Friday deals! Yes, it does feel a bit early to be discussing it, given that Black Friday is still a few weeks away (we’ll explain why below), but trust us — it’s not too early if you want to grab one of the best Black Friday headphone deals, and especially if you’re looking for one of the best Bose Headphone deals, including Bose 700 deals.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphone superstars hit lowest ever price

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have just dropped to their lowest ever price at both Amazon and John Lewis, now at a record low of just £159. Though now superseded by the newer Sony WH-1000XM4, the XM3s are otherwise one of the finest pairs of noise-cancelling headphones in the world, with just the newer models beating them out for features and performance by a hair's breadth.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy