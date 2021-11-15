2021 Dodgers in review: Trea Turner

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre only spent three years at the helm with the Dodgers. In his first season, he was able to manage the team to their first NL Championship Series in 20 years. But apparently, a young lefty named Clayton Kershaw wasn't his biggest fan. Torre said in an interview this week ...
This winter, there will be quite a few highly coveted starting pitchers on the market, and they will no doubt be pursued by plenty of competitive teams. Clayton Kershaw, a longtime Dodger, is slated to hit free agency, but his chances of remaining in Los Angeles are high. While Max Scherzer's future, on the other hand, seems to be up in the air.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Will Smith, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias and Kenley Jansen named among the nominees for the 2021 All-MLB Team. This is the third annual recognition for the top players, with winners being announced on...
As a young girl, seeing the dent in the skull of a gentle kindly man whose only crime was wearing a San Francisco Giants jersey to a baseball game in Los Angeles was something I will never forget. I was an elementary school-age softball player in the years after Bryan...
The GM meetings are underway and we got some tidbits from agent Scott Boras and from Dodgers president Andrew Friedman. Boras talked about his clients — namely Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Seager has been linked to a couple teams already. Meanwhile, Friedman talked about the Dodgers payroll, Andrew Heaney and an update on Mookie Betts.
The Dodgers made their first moves of the offseason on Sunday, officially extending qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor. However, the club declined to extend the offer to Clayton Kershaw. A qualifying offer is a one-year deal worth the mean salary of MLB’s 125-highest-paid ...
If Corey Seager cannot play shortstop and anchor their attack next season, the Dodgers need to find somebody who will. That somebody needs to be Carlos Correa. I can't believe I just wrote those words.
As Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Clayton Kershaw takes time in deciding what the future will hold, off-the-field efforts have continued through Kershaw's Challenge, which was founded with his wife Ellen. Along with the Ping Pong 4 Purpose event at Dodger Stadium, the couple annually hosts KC Live at Rustic in Dallas, Texas. Both were put on hold last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and KC Live was the first to return.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were among the several teams interested in signing Shohei Ohtani four years ago, and not only did they fall short in that pursuit, the two-way star chose to join the L.A. Angels instead. Ohtani has since electrified the baseball world, and in particular this past season...
Andrew Friedman spoke to the media and discussed Clayton Kershaw and the qualifying offer, Dave Roberts’ contract, Kenley Jansen and Dustin May. Was the decision to not offer Kershaw a QO out of respect? Then Vince joins Locked On Angels host Steve Granado to talk about if the Southern California teams have an actual rivalry.
The Los Angeles Dodgers saw several key contributors reach free agency the morning after the World Series concluded, with the group including Corey Seager. He is a co-headliner of a star-studded shortstop class that includes Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Trevor Story. Seager stands out from the group as he is the only one who bats left-handed.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Will Smith (catcher), Max Muncy (first base), Justin Turner (second base) and Trea Turner (shortstop) named 2021 Silver Slugger Award finalists, but like with the Gold Glove Awards this year, the team went without a recipient. Silver Slugger Award winners were voted on by each...
As expected, the Dodgers officially announced that both Corey Seager and Chris Taylor would receive qualifying offers before today’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. However, Seager and Taylor were the only players mentioned, meaning that Clayton Kershaw will enter free agency without the qualifying offer attached to his services. Kershaw, Taylor...
He led the Majors in WHIP and batting average against, and was second in the National League in ERA and strikeouts per nine. Despite being one of the older free agents this offseason, Scherzer is expected to have a strong market that includes pitching-needy teams like the L.A. Angels. The 37-year-old is believed to want to finish his career on the West Coast and play for a contender, which makes a return to the Dodgers more feasible.
He nevertheless was effective when on the mound, pitching to a 3.55 ERA and 3.00 FIP in 121.2 innings of work. Furthermore, if the Dodgers extended the qualifying offer to Kershaw, his market in free agency potentially could have been impacted due to the draft compensation associated with the one-year pact. Given all that he means to the organization, the Dodgers wanted to ensure Kershaw's free agency would be as smooth as possible.
