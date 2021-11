The woman shot in an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Salem was identified by family as 33-year-old Lindsay Smith, according to Boston 25 News. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Salem police responded to the area of 3 Technology Way for reports of shots fired and found a man and woman on the ground with gunshot wounds. They pronounced a 55-year-old man, later identified as Richard Lorman, of Wilton, New Hampshire, dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted shot to the head.

SALEM, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO