On the heels of releasing their new album A View From The Top Of The World (InsideOut Music, read our review here) progressive metal legends Dream Theater have rescheduled dates for the tour. The dates will now kick off in Mesa, AZ on February 2nd and run 7 weeks before ending in Austin, TX on March 21st. The tour will also make stops in Los Angeles, CA; Quebec, QC; New York, NY and Dallas, TX among others and will mark the first live performances of music from the band’s latest release A View From The Top Of The World. Arch Echo will be the opener on all dates in the United States and Falset will be the opener on all of the dates in Canada. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at the link below!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO