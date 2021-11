Cowboy boots are a classic fall staple and celebs, in particular, are obsessed with its styling capabilities. Sophie Turner, for example, owns not one, but two pairs of this type of footwear: a ruby red boot from Black Star and a sleek black variation from Louis Vuitton. (Back in July 2021, she wore her Black Star boot with a graphic T-shirt and miniskirt.) Princess Diana, on the other hand, liked to style her Western boots with a cozy sweatsuit and baseball cap. For a more recent styling take on this iconic shoe, look to Emily Ratajkowski’s Zara cowboy boots.

