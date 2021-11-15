ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maps Are In: The Redistricting Process And The Midterm Elections

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year. States are releasing their new congressional maps based on the latest Census data. Some states like Alabama and North Carolina are already facing lawsuits alleging racial gerrymandering....

bpr.org

GOP-backed elections bills alarm Democrats, voting rights advocates

The haze of bipartisanship around the passage of a state budget the governor has pledged to sign had barely subsided Thursday when Republicans and Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly quickly returned to their respective sides of the political divide, this time over GOP-backed elections legislation. The state House...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wrn.com

Republican redistricting maps head to Evers

Republican-drawn congressional and legislative maps have passed the state Assembly, and Speaker Robin Vos hopes Governor Tony Evers will sign them. “It follows traditional redistricting principles of making sure we have compact, contiguous districts where every single person has the ability to be represented,” Vos said. “It also follows clear redistricting principles that have been utilized around the country.”
U.S. POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

Democrats unveil state redistricting maps

CARSON CITY — The Democratic legislative majority Tuesday released its blueprint for redrawn congressional, legislative and board of regents districts ahead of an upcoming special session where lawmakers will adopt maps to lay the electoral playing field for state elections through 2030. “Throughout the state, we’ve proposed compact districts that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

House Democrats to lose 15th incumbent ahead of 2022 midterms with latest retirement

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will retire from his North Carolina district, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans. He is the 15th House Democrat to either announce retirement or a run for another office this cycle. It also comes after a gerrymandered map passed by Republican state legislators in North Carolina turned his district into one that leans Democratic by just one point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bpr.org

It's not even 2022 yet

New maps made new lines. Those inspired Western North Carolina's Congressman to run somewhere else, meaning the region will have a member of Congress come 2023. Maybe. Republican Madison Cawthorn announced November 11th he would run in the newly-drawn 13th Congressional district in North Carolina, instead of the one he currently represents, which will be renumbered as the 14th district for next year's election. His decision has shifted the region's politics, not necessarily in ideology, but in personality. Western Carolina University political scientist Dr. Chris Cooper joins BPR's Matt Bush to catch up on the region's political news of the past week. You can listen to the whole interview above, and also during a new episode of The Porch that premieres Friday morning November 19th at 9 on Blue Ridge Public Radio.
MADISON, NC
bpr.org

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will not run in 2022

Longtime Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will not run for re-election in 2022, WUNC has confirmed. The 74-year-old U.S. House member is in his ninth term, serving a large geographic swath of northeastern North Carolina that includes Greenville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Goldsboro and Henderson. Since winning a special election in 2004,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bpr.org

Time has run out on some Biden administration appointees

Here is a marker: Nov. 16 marks Day 300 of President Biden's first year in office. It's also the deadline by which anyone temporarily filling most high-level jobs in the administration needs to be replaced, unless a nominee for the post has been sent to the Senate. It's required under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Contra Costa Herald

California Citizens Redistricting Commission releases draft district maps for 2022 elections

For Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, Board of Equalization districts; changes will affect who represents Contra Costa. The draft State Senate district maps split Contra Costa into three districts, placing Brentwood with communities as far away as Rohnert Park, Calistoga and Dunigan. More public input encouraged. SACRAMENTO, CA—On Wednesday, the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

Outgoing Board of Supervisors Present Redistricting Maps Seem Built To Target Historic Civic Groups After Election Loss In Pittsylvania County – Mike Swanson

For the past several years, the seven member Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has been dominated by a block of supervisors all working together in unison to dominate the county government, operating like a little club or political machine. Voters last week, though, demanded change when they voted against two of the incumbent supervisors that are members of this group by a six to four margin and voted against one of their hand-picked candidates too. Now, beginning next year, there will be a new Board of Supervisors thanks to the election of three truly independent candidates whose presence, along with independent incumbent Vic Ingram, will outnumber these machine members by a four to three margin, but the outgoing Board of Supervisors appear to be making one final move before they go out the door to weaken civic groups in the county and nullify the votes of an entire Magisterial voting district through redistricting.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

