The Maps Are In: The Redistricting Process And The Midterm Elections

New maps made new lines. Those inspired Western North Carolina's Congressman to run somewhere else, meaning the region will have a member of Congress come 2023. Maybe. Republican Madison Cawthorn announced November 11th he would run in the newly-drawn 13th Congressional district in North Carolina, instead of the one he currently represents, which will be renumbered as the 14th district for next year's election. His decision has shifted the region's politics, not necessarily in ideology, but in personality. Western Carolina University political scientist Dr. Chris Cooper joins BPR's Matt Bush to catch up on the region's political news of the past week. You can listen to the whole interview above, and also during a new episode of The Porch that premieres Friday morning November 19th at 9 on Blue Ridge Public Radio.
