DJ Khaled launches chicken chain ‘Another Wing’

DJ Khaled is well known for being very excitable about absolutely everything and his new London chicken shop is no exception. This week the hip hop heavyweight simultaneously announced plans for 150 global branches of Another Wing (based on his overly intense catchphrase ‘another one’), his poultry-centric eatery including one here in the capital. Except this is the kind of restaurant you can’t actually go to, because like Topshop, TikTok and your love life (soz), it’s all online.

