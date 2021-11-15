ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled launches chicken chain ‘Another Wing’

Culpeper Star Exponent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Khaled has launched his own brand of...

starexponent.com

Mashed

We Tried DJ Khaled's New Wings. Here's Everything You Need To Know

After taking over the worlds of music, travel, and Snapchat aquatic navigation, DJ Khaled is setting his sights on the world of food. More specifically, the world of ghost kitchen, delivery-only chicken wings with the introduction of Another Wing. The wings-and-tenders virtual eatery launched in 150 locations across five countries and three continents in November 2021, where it's already making a stir in the saturated world of fried chicken.
Time Out Global

DJ Khaled says his London chicken shop is ‘the biggest restaurant launch in history’... but it doesn’t actually exist

DJ Khaled is well known for being very excitable about absolutely everything and his new London chicken shop is no exception. This week the hip hop heavyweight simultaneously announced plans for 150 global branches of Another Wing (based on his overly intense catchphrase ‘another one’), his poultry-centric eatery including one here in the capital. Except this is the kind of restaurant you can’t actually go to, because like Topshop, TikTok and your love life (soz), it’s all online.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

DJ Khaled and Reef team up on Another Wing virtual brand

Another virtual chicken wing brand has roosted in delivery apps—this one with a flashy celebrity backer and a built-in expansion network. DJ Khaled's Another Wing launched Thursday in 165 locations spanning three continents, five countries and 18 states. The record producer known for songs like "I'm the One" developed the delivery-only concept in partnership with ghost kitchen operator Reef, which will feature the brand in some of its more than 300 kitchens worldwide.
Complex

DJ Khaled’s Massive Chicken Wing Startup Is Now Available in Canada

DJ Khaled, prominently known for his massive global, chart-smashing hits, has officially launched his latest undertaking: chicken wings. Khaled has partnered with food industry innovator REEF Technology to debut Another Wing, his very own chicken wing delivery startup, in over 30 cities across three continents, making it the largest restaurant launch in history. Canadians curious to taste the blockbuster producer’s wings can now hit up locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Edmonton.
Miami New Times

DJ Khaled's Delivery-Only Chicken Wing Restaurant Flies into Miami

Khaled Mohamed Khaled — known to many as DJ Khaled — has something new to share with fans, and it's not another hit pop song. Maybe you know Khaled as a Grammy Award-winning artist and record producer, listened to the soundtrack he produced for Bad Boys For Life, saw his Rolling Stone cover, or heard him shout "We da best!" on the numerous multiplatinum tracks his company has produced in recent years.
Greyson F

DJ Khaled Opens 4 Restaurants In Town

Chicken wings are coming your way.Chad Montano/Unsplash. DJ Khaled is known worldwide for his music. The Grammy-award-winning producer, who spent much of his early life growing up in New Orleans, is responsible for songs like “Higher” (featuring John Legend), “I’m on One” (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Drake), and Major Key. However, he’s hoping you’ll soon know him for something else: chicken wings.
jitneybooks.com

Another Wing by DJ Khalid Review

We usually stay away from reviewing food on The Jitney but we do deliver culture. And Another Wing by DJ Khalid, basically a new wing joint in Wynwood, is indeed Miami culture. It was one of Colin Jost’s first jokes last night on SNL. Back in Miami. It’s a Sunday...
mediapost.com

DJ Khaled Brings Authenticity, Passion To Pandora's Multichannel Brand Campaign

Grammy-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled is the face of Pandora’s new national brand campaign. In the first of three documentary-style ads, Khaled expresses his love for the online music streaming service in an expressive, bold voice. All three ads -- two of which star Jamaican dance hall artist and...
thesource.com

DJ Khaled’s Love of Pandora Leads to New National Brand Campaign

DJ Khaled is the star of Pandora’s new national brand campaign, appearing in the first of three new documentary-style ads that highlight the platform’s easy-to-use personalized music stations and discovery-driven “Modes” feature. Appearing with Khaled in two spots is Jamaican dancehall artist and collaborator Shenseea. The spots will make their...
fox7austin.com

Taste of TNF recipe: Old Bay chicken wings

Buffalo wings were first served at a place called the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, back in the 1960's. Since then, chicken wings have become the go-to food for football fans everywhere, so Dr. BBQ decided to create a special ‘Taste of TNF’ version for this week’s game. If you’re not...
Victoria Advocate

Another angel earned their wings

For three years, little Raymond Johnson battled cancer with an amazing megawatt smile and inspired all of us to pray. Late Thursday night, he died of the horrible cancer that he fought for three years since the tender age of two. Linda Trail is his amazing grandmother and my friend...
Fox News

Jamaican jerk chicken wings with mango rum dip recipe for game day

It’s NFL game day and if you want new inspiration for wings, Wild Fork Foods – a gourmet e-commerce site selling proteins, vegetables, desserts and more – are sharing its Jamaican jerk chicken wings with mango rum dip recipe. Per the company’s Chef Jacqueline Kleis, they pair well with coleslaw...
Fast Casual

Chef Ashley Christensen launches fast casual chicken chain

Chef Ashley Christensen, who has gained national attention as the chef of Raleigh North Carolina's Poole's Diner, has opened her own fast casual concept, BB's Crispy Chicken. The chef partnered with MDO Holdings to develop the first location, which debuted Oct. 30 in Raleigh's Midtown East Shopping Center. It sold over 1,400 sandwiches over the weekend and closed early on Sunday to restock sandwiches, milkshakes and cheese curds. The restaurant reopened this week and has sold more than 700 sandwiches per day.
orlandoweekly.com

Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken to open Orlando location

Dave's Hot Chicken is in the midst of a massive expansion and Florida will not be passed over. The Nashville-style chicken chain will open its first location in the state in Orlando. According to Orlando Business Journal, franchisees Scott Strahm and George Estep plan to open up 15 Central Florida...
Washington Post

Saudi Chicken Chain Needs More Than Special Sauce to Go Global

A Saudi chicken-nugget chain is having a breakout moment at the world’s fair in Dubai, prompting speculation that it might one day challenge behemoths like KFC and McDonald’s. And why not? The world could always use more fried fowl, and in more flavors. But Al Baik and the Abu Ghazalah...
