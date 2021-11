A white mother from California says she was accused of human trafficking while traveling with her biracial daughter on Southwest Airlines. Mary MacCarthy and her 10-year-old Moira were flying to Denver on Oct. 22 after Mary’s brother’s death, and during a transfer in San Jose, she claims flight attendants said they’d “each have to take a middle seat” on the plane, CNN reports.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO