WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office held a turkey drive Thursday evening at the Burke County High School. Hundreds of cars lined up to receive a turkey and there was also a table set up to get COVID-19 tests and vaccines. Sgt. Anthony Bennerman with the Burke County Sheriff's Office says events like this are especially helpful as the holidays approach. “There are people that typically can’t afford a turkey or may not have the means to get a turkey so it’s a great event and I’m glad that we’re able to help out," he says.

WAYNESBORO, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO