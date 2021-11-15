ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: NHL postpones next 3 Ottawa games due to outbreak

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has approved a three-game postponement for the COVID-strapped Ottawa Senators, beginning with their Tuesday night game at New Jersey, multiple outlets reported....

chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team

NEW YORK (AP) — National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: 'We weren't very aggressive...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Power Rankings: The Cats are on Top

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Florida Panthers have been looking up at the Carolina Hurricanes in...
NHL
NHL

Senators have next three games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Ottawa Senators' next three games have been postponed as a result of 10 players currently in NHL COVID-19 protocol and "evidence of continued spread in recent days," the NHL announced Monday. The NHL also announced Ottawa's training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players until...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers game in Ottawa on Saturday has been postponed (Report)

The New York Rangers will not have to play back-to back games this weekend since it is being reported that their game in Ottawa will be postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has hit the Senators team. Currently there are 10 players and associate coach Jack Capuano in COVID-19...
NHL
sanantoniopost.com

Cam Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers past Flames

Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday. Sean Couturier took the initial shot and Atkinson then shot the bouncing puck into a near empty net. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who rebounded after a 5-2...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
NHL
sanantoniopost.com

Humbled Wild looking for more vs. Stars

When Dallas faces Central Division foe Minnesota for the first time on Wednesday, the Stars will be looking to extend their winning streak while trying to close the gap in the standings. After Dallas got off to a fast three-goal start Tuesday against the visiting Detroit Red Wings, it cruised...
NHL

