Notre Dame's offense sputtered against Navy, but the offense did enough for the Irish to earn a 34-6 victory. Here are my initial thoughts on the victory. *** Notre Dame's entire plan on offense was confusing. We saw very little of the tempo that helped the offense average 37.5 points in the two previous games. It wasn't an overly aggressive game plan, and far too frequently we saw Notre Dame doing things schematically and from an execution standpoint that played right into what Navy wanted the offense to do. The RPO game, which had worked well last week, was not very creative and wasn't as impactful in this contest.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO