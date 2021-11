No matter how you want to dissect the standings in the NFL after Week 9, it all sounds weird and it all seems wonky. The Kansas City Chiefs are presently tied for last place in the AFC West, and that’s no surprise at all in 2021 given that they’ve been in the divisional basement for most of the season. But what’s crazy is after such an upside-down week in the NFL, the Chiefs are also within a single game of first place. Yes, first and worst are that close together in the league’s closest division.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO