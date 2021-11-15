ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is BNSF Mandating the Vaccine Against Montana Law?

By Aaron Flint
 4 days ago
I've been hearing a lot of questions and concerns from our radio listeners who are also frontline workers in the railroad industry. They are very concerned that BNSF Railway, and other railroads, are going to try and force the COVID vaccine on their employees, even though Montana law specifically says that...

NBCMontana

Montana sues Biden admin over health care worker vaccine mandate

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana joined 11 other states Monday in suing the Biden administration. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked a Louisiana district court to immediately block the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. Knudsen claims these federal mandates are not about health but instead forced compliance.
KX News

BNSF, other railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another major railroad has gone to court to determine whether it has the authority to require all its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. BNSF railroad filed a lawsuit Sunday against its major unions over its mandate. It joins Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, which both filed similar lawsuits against […]
mtpr.org

Montana governor applauds pause on 'unenforceable' federal vaccine mandate

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday applauded a federal court decision pausing the Biden administration’s rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines or testing for employers with 100 or more employees. Gianforte reiterated that a state law banning employer vaccine mandates is still in place, although that’s also being challenged in court. In an...
Hr Morning

Court rules United Airlines’ vaccine mandate is lawful

After several employees filed an injunction claiming United Airlines’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate failed to accommodate workers wanting an exemption, a Texas federal judge dismissed the case. The lawsuit claimed employees were retaliated against for seeking exemptions, which the judge also ruled wasn’t true. Here’s a breakdown of the case. ‘Irreparable...
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
1470 WMBD

Pritzker signs law supporting certain COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Illinois

Peoria, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure designed to support vaccine mandates for certain employers across the state. You’ll remember the state General Assembly passed SB1169 into law. It walks back earlier protections for many healthcare employees in the state who refuse to take vaccines under...
KOCO

Oklahoma vaccine mandate battle continues as new laws are passed

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a flood of lawsuits from states across the country over the vaccine mandate, including Oklahoma, many are left wondering if these issues can be resolved at a state level with new laws being passed. Attorney General John O’Connor joined other states in suing the Biden administration...
Montana AG Files Suit to Protect Healthcare Workers from Vax Mandate

BREAKING: Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) filed suit to protect healthcare workers from the threat of a federal vaccine mandate. Knudsen, along with several other attorneys general, has already been successful in blocking one of the federal mandates. This effort would target another. AG Knudsen is leading the 11...
96.3 The Blaze

Realtor Warns People Not to Move to Montana If……

We continue to see a large influx of people relocating to Montana. It is wild to see just how many out-of-state plates are on the street at any given time. The mass exodus from states like California has led to people looking for a home somewhere with a little more "elbow room." But, it is not just Montana that is experiencing this. States like Idaho, Texas, and Utah are also seeing lines of U-Hauls. The story seems to be the same regardless of what state people are relocating to. They are driving up costs of living for current residents of the state. Making locals a little uneasy.
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
Billings Gazette

Owner of home destroyed by Rimrock boulder sues insurance company and City of Billings

The giant boulder that tumbled down from the Rims in 2019 and shattered the home of Bill and Marci Mercer left a trail of destruction that now includes a hefty lawsuit. The Mercers are suing their insurance company, Chubb Group, and Pacific Indemnity Company, the underwriter of the insurance policy. They've also named the City of Billings in the lawsuit as one of the landowners from which the boulder fell, and Shanna Henry, who owns the property directly above the Rims.
bodyshopbusiness.com

Pennsylvania Emissions Bill Passes State Senate

The Pennsylvania State Senate passed Senate Bill (S.B.) 777, a bill that would exempt vehicles five years and newer from the requirements of emissions inspections. The legislation is now being considered by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Transportation Committee. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is encouraging all Pennsylvania shops to...
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
montanarightnow.com

Blockage reported on MT 200 outside Missoula

MISSOULA, MT- MHP confirming a crash with potential blockage on MT-200 outside of Missoula. The blockage is near the Kettle House and the elementary school. Travelers can expect the following: Crash blockage with reduced lanes and no passing until further notice. "EB and WB lanes reduce speed - watch for...
