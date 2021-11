It didn't take long after moving to Missoula to realize the importance of the Brawl of the Wild football game between Montana and Montana State. The game in 2018 was my introduction to the rivalry and it was one that will be talked about for years as it had everything you want in a football game! One team dominating, the other team making a huge comeback in the 4th quarter, the game coming down to the wire, the trailing team with the ball near the goal line with just seconds to play, and an incredible turnover to seal the win!

