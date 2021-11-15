ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Best Wings in Michigan Are Coming to Lansing’s South Side

By Kristen Matthews
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lansing's food scene is about to get even more delicious than it already is. Word on the street is that the "best wings in Michigan" are coming to Lansing. According to their Facebook page, Detroit Wing Company is going to be opening up a location on Lansing's south side....

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

World Famous Sanders Chocolates – Created In Michigan, 1875

It coulda been called “Schmidt's Chocolates”, but Frederick Sanders Schmidt lopped off his last name and his confectionary company would forever be known as “Sanders”. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Fred moved to Detroit from Chicago after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 ruined his candy shop. He opened a new sweet shop at the corner of Woodward and Gratiot in the summer of 1875. Selling simply candy, his shop became so successful, he added bakery items, ice cream, pop, and sodas. His sodas were made with flavored syrup, carbonated soda water, and sweet cream. One afternoon in 1875, his shop ran out of sweet cream and he needed a substitute to fill the customers’ demands for a soda. So he used ice cream to replace the sweet cream, and the ice cream soda was born! At least it was, according to Fred. More than likely, it was not the very first in the country, but Fred did introduce it to Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

15 Chain Restaurants So Yummy We Must Have Them in Lansing

Without a doubt, Lansing has an incredibly delicious food scene. It's full of tons of variety. From perfectly fried pub food to fresh salads, fall-off-the-bone smoked meats to decadent desserts, and everything in between, there are lots of can't miss restaurants in the greater Lansing area. But even though Lansing...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cedar, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
1240 WJIM

This East Lansing Estate Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Home Alone

We've all seen that beloved holiday classic from the '90s, right? Kevin, Macaulay Culkin, gets left at home while his parents fly away to France with the family. While you may not have the same type of craziness and action as the movie had, there is a home in East Lansing that looks like it's out of that classic. Given, this home looks a little smaller and definitely more modern, you can see the resemblance, right?
EAST LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Not Seeing Family for Thanksgiving? This Tiny Michigan Airbnb is Perfect for a Cozy Couple’s Getaway

This time of year is always incredibly busy. There are so many holidays and therefore, so many holiday obligations, that it can all get to be a little too much. Especially after last year when everyone had a break from having to drive all over town to stop at every single family or friend's holiday party, going back to "normal" may still seem like a bit too much for some.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s First Thanksgiving, 1820s

History says the first Thanksgiving on American land occurred in 1621. Even so, it didn't become an official holiday until many years later. According to the Detroit News, after 1800, Detroit was having a rough century. An 1805 blaze devastated its way through the city, the Battle of Raisin River took place in 1812, there was a shortage of food, and the citizens were miserable. When Lewis Cass became governor of the Michigan Territory in 1813, things began getting better. Michigan's first celebration of Thanksgiving took place in 1829 when Cass declared November 26 the day for “public thanksgiving and prayer” (other sources state it was November 25, 1824). He made a proclamation that was printed in the Detroit Gazette that asked citizens to be thankful for “their civil and religious freedoms, equal and stable government, the diffusion of knowledge, advantages of education, and general prosperity.”
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The 20 Healthiest Counties in the State of Michigan

Look, when moving somewhere, you take a lot into account. What's the longevity of the area. How clean is the water? How healthy is the county... Those are the questions you should be asking at least. If you're looking to move around the state of Michigan, take a look at...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Old Michigan Jailhouses, 1870s-1922

Jail houses and prisons date back thousands of years with histories that are so morbid and horrific, you wonder how some of the prisoners from back then survived. Many did not. Men were chained to walls, stripped of clothing, thrown into holes, beaten, tortured, starved, neglected, kept in the dark…diseased...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Wings#Ins#Chicken Wings#Food Drink#The Best Wings#Detroit Wing Company#Hooter#Msnbc
1240 WJIM

No Reports of Coronavirus Found in Michigan Deer So Far

Firearm deer hunting season officially opened on Nov. 15 and goes until Nov. 30. Over half a million deer hunters will head to the woods between now and the end of the month. As a deer hunter, how would you feel if you found out that the deer you killed had the coronavirus? Can that actually happen? Apparently so.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

New Hi-Res Satellite Imagery Shows Lakes Erie, St. Clair From Outer Space

According to NASA's description, this is a hi-resolution images from outer space of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. You can see the sediments swirl in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. "The photograph taken from Landsat 9 image of both Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, from Oct. 31, 2021. The Great Lakes serve as sources of freshwater, recreational activity, transport, and habitat for the upper-midwestern US, and water quality remains a high priority."
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Giving Thanks and 500 Free Turkey Boxes (Meals) to Families In Lansing

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. For many people, it's a time to get together and celebrate. Especially after last year with Covid lockdowns and self-imposed isolating. We're still not completely out of the woods but things are looking up with vaccines and booster shots. You can celebrate the holidays with family get-togethers and parties. Within reason and still being safe.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1240 WJIM

Getting to Deer Camp in the Upper Peninsula Used to be a Lot More Trouble Before the Mackinac Bridge Was Finished

Prior to the Mackinac Bridge opening in 1957, hunters lined overnight up for the car ferry to get to the Upper Peninsula for the opening day of deer season. Ask any hunter: opening day takes a lot of planning. Firearms need to be cleaned and oiled, the sights dialed in. Enough ammo is essential and almost as important as staking out a place for the deer blind or making sure the tree stand is still standing. Don't forget the supplies for deer camp: food, a deck of cards, and good whiskey (even if it is the cheap stuff). Before the Mackinac Bridge opened, hunters traveling to the Upper Peninsula also needed a full tank of gas and patience.
TRAFFIC
1240 WJIM

15 Things That Only People From Lansing Will Understand

You ever hear the term, it's a Michigan thing? Well, these are Lansing things... That got me thinking...what are things that only someone from Lansing would understand?. The last few are just places that we can have bragging rights about. I mean, what's the point about being in the capital city, and not being able to brag about the things we have here?
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

The Top 15 Ranked Towns In Mid-MIchigan To Live In

Moving anywhere can be a struggle. You already know the moving process is going to be a hassle, so why make your new living situation one as well?. Mid-Michigan is home to tons of both large and small towns, and that brings up the question. Where should you decide to...
POLITICS
1240 WJIM

Vintage Photos of the Soo Locks, 1900-1970

Any good Michigander knows about the Soo Locks…but a lot of us take it for granted and rarely visit. If ever. So I thought I’d rustle up some old photos of the locks and give some brief details on its conception. According to Michiganology, for years, Michigan was theoretically on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy