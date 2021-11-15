ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio dog wins ‘Pupweiser’ Budweiser contest

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

An Ohio dog is getting the praise he deserves for being the good boy he is by being featured on Budweiser’s 2021 limited-edition holiday cans

Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio , won the ‘Pupweiser’ contest from Budweiser.

Wilson is featured with 3 other holiday cans that include the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.

Budweiser also started their contest searing for the next dog to be featured on the 2022 holiday cans.

Those who want to enter will need to go to Budweiser’s website , upload a photo of your doggy to the website, and then share your dog using the hashtag #pupweisercontest

