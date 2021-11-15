Top 12 best educational kids games for Android phones and tablets

Paul Schnepf is the person behind the indie skateboarding game The Ramp, otherwise known as the developer Hyperparadise. This developer released the game on PC in August, and over the last three months, The Ramp has received a lot of praise, and for a good reason, it's a chill game with spot-on physics where you can pull off some nifty tricks with the flick of your thumb. The mobile port has officially launched today, and you can trial the first stage for free. If you like what you see, you can pay $3 to unlock the rest of the game's content. There's no high score, no leaderboard, no missions, no bosses, this is a game solely about having fun, and it succeeds in this endeavor.

