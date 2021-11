On some occasions, there may be some instances in which you don’t want to have the hear the game prompt you to press buttons with a narrator, and instead, just want to hear the beautiful in-game sounds of Forza Horizon 5. If you fall into this category, we can help out. Let’s go over a couple of in-game options that you should be aware of, because turning these down might just improve your gaming experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO