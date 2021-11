The latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, has been making the rounds with gameplay previews and the launch of its network test. This test is unavailable for PC players, but those without a console can still enjoy new Dark Souls-styled content thanks to fanmade gameplay mods. Dark Souls 3 has numerous gameplay mods that change up how players traverse through the title. Cinders, The Convergence, and EKWRP are the highlights, providing players with intricate weapons and new mechanics. Dark Souls 2 doesn't have as many gameplay mods available, but it's been getting some traction with new creations such as Seeker of Fire. And Dark Souls 1's modding community has come further than ever, with Dark Souls Remastest providing one of the most unique experiences you could ever get in a multiplayer title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO