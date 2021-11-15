ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State Patrol Responds to 55 Crashes Saturday Morning

By Sarah Mueller
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- As the snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota, authorities have their hands full responding to various crashes. The Minnesota...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Fairmont Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Faribault County

Blue Earth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly rollover crash in south-central Minnesota. The Faribault County Sheriff's Office says the fatal crash was reported just before 4 PM Wednesday at a rural intersection just south of I-90 about five miles west of Blue Earth. A news release says Faribault County deputies arrived at the scene and found a minivan had rolled in the ditch.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

7 Ways to Survive Winter in Minnesota

It's time to toss a snow brush back into the car. Maybe a blanket and a bag of fruit snacks too. Winter weather awareness week is back from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. As the shock of colder weather and - egad - snow hits, it's time to do these 7 things to be ready for the inevitable.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Winter Weather Advisory#State Patrol Responds#Sherburne Stearns
Kat Kountry 105

(WATCH) Icy Conditions Result in Pile Up on Twin Cities Overpass

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary reports indicate almost a dozen vehicles were involved in a "pileup" on an overpass along I-35 in the Twin Cities this morning. The initial reports also state to pedestrians were injured and one of them was a firefighter that had been involved in the emergency response to a rollover crash on an ice-covered section of Cedar Avenue leading up to the overpass. There has been no information released concerning the medical conditions of the pedestrians or any of the other people involved in the multi-vehicle crash.
EAGAN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Hit and Run Semi Driver Sought in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a semi-truck that hit and severely injured a pedestrian in central Minnesota. 42-year-old Heather Pihlaja of Frazee was transported to a Duluth hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by the vehicle along a highway in rural Becker County about 10 miles east of Detroit Lakes. The truck continued traveling west toward Detroit Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy