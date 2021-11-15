ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' newfound aggressiveness focuses on Justin Jefferson, playmakers to lead the way

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Ten weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) finally figured out what it’s going to take to stay in...

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
Big-play TDs: Kene Nwangwu's 98-yard return, Justin Jefferson 's 50-yard catch spark Vikings

BALTIMORE - The Minnesota Vikings opened the second half of their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a bang, courtesy of rookie Kene Nwangwu. Playing in just the second game of his NFL career after a hyperextended knee had him on injured reserve for the first six weeks of the season, the running back took the second half kickoff 98 yards down the visitor's sideline for a touchdown to extend Minnesota's lead to 24-10.
Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

The Ravens boosted their playoff chances when they won Sunday, leaving them as one of just two teams in the AFC with two losses through Week 9. But there's a fine line between winning and losing when a game gets decided in overtime, with 65 points scored. On multiple occasions Sunday, the Ravens were vulnerable to losing to the Vikings.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson goes underutilized after stupendous start vs. Ravens

Two weeks ago, the Bengals came into M&T Bank Stadium and targeted Justin Jefferson's former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, 10 times. He caught eight balls for 201 yards and one touchdown in a 41-17 rout. Sunday, the Vikings came in and started off well, getting Jefferson two touches in the first five snaps, including an 11-yard run and a 50-yard touchdown reception on third-and-7. After that, Jefferson was targeted only four times, three in the final 56 minutes of a 70-minute game the Ravens won 34-31 on the final snap of overtime. In those final 56 minutes, Jefferson had one catch for 12 yards on fourth-and-9. Quarterback Kirk Cousins essentially said he took what Baltimore gave him. "The reason we hit Justin on the post was because the free safety settled his feet and jumped the route underneath," Cousins said. "Justin also caused the corner to jump a route as a result of the way he ran his post. I think after that, they backed up and kept things in front of them." That's not an acceptable answer for a $33 million franchise quarterback. "I think when teams play two deep, they drop underneath a lot," Cousins said. "We get in long-yardage situations, they play that, it makes it difficult to target receivers down the field on the longer passes." Make it happen once in a while. Joe Burrow did two weeks earlier.
Elusive on the field, Vikings' Justin Jefferson is covered at home

As football took them in different directions, get-togethers between Patrick Peterson and Jordan Jefferson — roommates in college, teammates at Louisiana State, Jefferson the best man in Peterson's wedding — only happened a few times a year. Now, they happen almost weekly at Peterson's home in the west suburbs. The...
A Fresh Look at the Stefon Diggs Trade and the Justin Jefferson Acquisition

In 2019, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Stefon Diggs started to make some noise about how unhappy he was with the Vikings offense. He was implying and other times outright saying he wasn’t being targeted enough. At the end of the season, Stefon Diggs got the trade he requested and in return, the Vikings were able to draft LSU phenom Justin Jefferson. At this time, halfway into Jefferson’s second season with the Vikes, it’s time to compare the two and assess how well that acquisition panned out.
Vikings’ Klint Kubiak looking to get the ball more to Justin Jefferson

Entering the bye week, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was on pace for a 1,500-yard receiving season. His pace has since stalled. Over the past two games, both Minnesota losses, Jefferson has been targeted just nine times, and just has five receptions for 90 yards. He did have a 50-yard touchdown reception in first quarter last Sunday at Baltimore but wasn’t involved much after that, finishing with three catches for 69 yards in a 34-31 overtime loss.
Justin Jefferson had a talk with Odell Beckham Jr. about where to sign

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had some words for his friend Odell Beckham Jr. on where he should sign in free agency. Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. are good friends. The who star wide receivers have a lot in common, including playing their college football at LSU, making a big impression early in their careers, and playing the same position in the NFL.
5 Takeaways: Vikings Emerge Against Chargers Thanks to Aggressiveness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings came out on the right side of this one, emerging from yet another narrow game with a victory over the Chargers. Minnesota snapped a two-game skid Sunday and did so by winning the fourth quarter on the West Coast. The Vikings topped the Chargers by...
Vikings Aggression Delivers Victory Game Against Winning Team

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With their window tightening for playoff contention, the Minnesota Vikings finally won a close game against a winning team by simply letting loose. By going for it instead of settling for the safer options of kicking and throwing deep to their star wide receivers, the Vikings delivered a signature victory that just might portend a more aggressive approach on offense down the stretch.
The Vikings Were Aggressive In the Right Moments Against LA

Sunday marked an impressive road win for the Minnesota Vikings. They wiped out the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20, and are now 4-5 on the season. However, this win came in an abjectly different manner than their last couple Ws. This time the Vikings showed competence down the stretch and were aggressive in the right moments.
Jefferson revs up Vikings offense after pair of quiet games

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The lack of involvement for Justin Jefferson was so glaring in Minnesota's two recent losses that coach Mike Zimmer made a point to pull him aside last week and assure him the ball was coming his way. Zimmer rather paternalistically asked Jefferson to promise to practice...
