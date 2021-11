Bold statement: The Twilight films were…not good. Less bold statement (at least if you’ve seen the film Spencer): Kristen Stewart is about to win an Oscar. That’s right, Stewart has abandoned werewolf-vampire love triangles to take on a challenging new role, that of Princess Diana. And if this is the first time you’re hearing about this casting, it might come as a bit of a shock. After all, the actress who brought us the tense-shouldered Bella Swan (in addition to a tense-shouldered Snow White and one of the angels in an underwhelming Charlie’s Angels reboot) hardly seems like the natural choice to play the People’s Princess, aside from a passing likeness. And yet, here we are in 2021, where literally anything is possible.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO