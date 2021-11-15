TV best bets: Will Smith, ‘Tiger King 2,’ ‘Psych’ film, Alanis Morissette doc, ‘The Wheel of Time’

"Her brutal honesty empowered women." HBO has launched a new trailer for the documentary Jagged, a biopic rock doc about Alanis Morissette. The title is an obvious reference to her hit album "Jagged Little Pill", which released in 1995, though it's also a great title about her life. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the Woodstock & Heartland Film Festivals, and it's showing at DOC NYC next this month. This fantastic music history documentary centers on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette while making her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill". Mainly focusing on that time of her life and only a bit after that. Not only is Morissette interviewed, and tells all the true stories about her career and her experiences as a rock star, but there's tons of archival footage and so much more in this. Even if you're not a big fan of Alanis Morissette already, this one is still worth a watch.

