ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV best bets: Will Smith, ‘Tiger King 2,’ ‘Psych’ film, Alanis Morissette doc, ‘The Wheel of Time’

Derrick
 4 days ago

WarnerMedia committed earlier this year to release all its theater movies simultaneously on HBO Max due to the pandemic. This Friday, the latest is “King Richard” starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, who helped turn his two daughters Venus and Serena into global tennis superstars. Speaking of the pandemic,...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
theScore

Will Smith: Venus, Serena 'cried all the way through' film 'King Richard'

Will Smith elicited an emotional reaction from Venus and Serena Williams with his portrayal of their late father in "King Richard." Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith explained how the Williams sisters wouldn't commit to attaching their names to his new film as executive producers until they saw it.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
TENNIS
Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Will Smith
Person
Bernice King
Person
Carole King
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
c21media.net

ABC develops scripted series based on Alanis Morissette’s life story

Disney-owned ABC in the US is developing a scripted series with Alanis Morissette based on the singer/songwriter’s life story. Relatable will be executive produced by the musician known for hits such as Ironic and You Oughta Know. Morissette will also write new music for the show, according to US reports.
TV & VIDEOS
wfpk.org

The trailer for that controversial Alanis Morissette doc has been released

HBO has shared the trailer for a new documentary on Alanis Morissette that has already been surrounded by controversy. While initially a willing participant, Morissette withdrew her support for Jagged after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, saying the film contained “implications and facts that are simply not true”.
MOVIES
Billboard

Alanis Morissette’s Life to Become ABC Comedy 'Relatable'

Alanis Morissette’s life is going to be the foundation for an ABC comedy. The Disney-backed broadcast network has inked a script deal for Relatable, a single-camera comedy inspired by the family life of the Grammy-winning Jagged Little Pill singer-songwriter. Relatable follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Hbo Max#Amazon#Amc#Espn#Tlc#Cw#Riverdale#Paramount#Starz#Eastern
NME

Alanis Morissette is making a sitcom inspired by her life

Alanis Morissette is to develop a single-camera sitcom that will be inspired by her life. Morissette is working on the project, which is called Relatable, with ABC. She will serve as executive producer, as well as writing original music for the show. Relatable will follow a woman in her 40s,...
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Rock Doc 'Jagged' Profiling Rocker Alanis Morissette

"Her brutal honesty empowered women." HBO has launched a new trailer for the documentary Jagged, a biopic rock doc about Alanis Morissette. The title is an obvious reference to her hit album "Jagged Little Pill", which released in 1995, though it's also a great title about her life. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the Woodstock & Heartland Film Festivals, and it's showing at DOC NYC next this month. This fantastic music history documentary centers on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette while making her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill". Mainly focusing on that time of her life and only a bit after that. Not only is Morissette interviewed, and tells all the true stories about her career and her experiences as a rock star, but there's tons of archival footage and so much more in this. Even if you're not a big fan of Alanis Morissette already, this one is still worth a watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

'Jagged' Trailer Recounts Alanis Morissette's Rise to Stardom

HBO has unveiled a trailer for Jagged, an upcoming documentary film that looks back on Alanis Morissette’s early success after she broke out in 1995. The film, directed by Alison Klayman and executive produced by Bill Simmons, is part of HBO’s Music Box series, which launched in July. The trailer...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Billboard

Alanis Morissette 'Jagged' Doc Trailer Tracks Singer's Rocky Rise to Fame

HBO dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged on Tuesday (Nov. 9), offering a glimpse at the singer's unlikely, determined rise to fame in the 1990s. "People would say, 'Wow, you're so brave, you're so empowered,'" the singer says in the opening frames of the two-minute teaser. "I can't write all these songs without obviously having been disempowered."
MOVIES
iosconews.com

Baskin claws back with TV series, lawsuit against 'Tiger King 2'

Carole Baskin, who became a household name in 2020 after she featured in Netflix series "Tiger King," is trying to reclaim her narrative. The founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary has released her own show, "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight,' and is suing Netflix to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in an upcoming sequel. (Nov. 10)
TV & VIDEOS
fox32chicago.com

Will Smith talks new film about Williams sisters 'King Richard'

CHICAGO - One of the biggest movie stars on the planet was in Chicago yesterday – not only to talk about his new Oscar-buzzed film "King Richard," but to change the lives of some young tennis players. Will Smith and his "King Richard" co-stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton visited...
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

From The Wheel of Time to Tiger King: seven best shows to stream this week

Given that it has already been renewed for a second season, Amazon clearly has high hopes for this lavish fantasy drama. Based on Robert Jordan’s novels of the same name, The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a sect of women endowed with magical gifts. It’s pitched somewhere between Game of Thrones and Britannia but, initially at least, lacks either the former’s seething intrigue or the latter’s wayward irreverence. However, the world-building feels subtle and patient enough to be worth persevering with. As we join Moiraine’s tiny band they’re in retreat but strong bonds are forming in adversity.
TV SERIES
KQED

'Jagged' Captures a Young Alanis Morissette Turning Pain Into Power

Back in September, Alanis Morissette refused to attend the premiere of Jagged, HBO's new documentary about her. "i ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell," the singer wrote in a statement, adding, "this was not the story i agreed to tell." She said that the interview she did for Jagged took place "during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown)." The singer even claimed that director Alison Klayman had a "salacious agenda" and "did not warrant being trusted."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
985theriver.com

‘Genuine fan’ Rosamund Pike brings ‘The Wheel of Time’ fantasy to TV

LONDON (Reuters) – Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series “The Wheel of Time” comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm. The Amazon Prime Video series features the British actor as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organization,...
TV & VIDEOS
happymag.tv

Alanis Morissette – ‘Jagged Little Pill’: Why It Mattered

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill was a landmark of the ’90s for its creative pairing of pop with alt-rock guitars, raw vocals, and candid lyrics. Here’s why it mattered. Jagged Little Pill was a watershed moment for Alanis Morissette, who moved away from the new jack swing of her earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy