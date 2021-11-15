ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Bulls: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 15

By Sanjesh Singh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i861R_0cxPsVc200

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers (8-6) come into the game on a one-game winning streak following a win against the San Antonio Spurs Sunday, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back for a squad already dealing with limited legs.

Talen Horton-Tucker made his debut in that game and could be key against Chicago’s guards.

Chicago (9-4) is already making strides with a new roster. Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and former Laker Alex Caruso are proving tremendous acquisitions. The Bulls are third in the East and are one-half game out of first.

Vucevic, however, is slated to be out because of health and safety protocol, so Anthony Davis will not have to worry about defending him.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Chicago
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Russell Westbrook
  • Avery Bradley
  • Talen Horton-Tucker
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • Anthony Davis

Chicago Bulls

  • Lonzo Ball
  • Zach LaVine
  • DeMar DeRozan
  • Alex Caruso
  • Tony Bradley

