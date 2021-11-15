Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
The New England Patriots have been rolling ever since their rough 2-4 start, winning their last five games—most recently featuring a dominant 25-0 win against the middling Atlanta Falcons. Currently sitting at a 7-4 record, the Patriots’ offense has been running as efficiently and effectively as ever, and rookie quarterback Mac Jones attributed the Patriots; offensive success to one simple factor: scoring more points.
Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, this also brings us to a crucial point in many of our fantasy football leagues. Along with the question what players should I stash for the fantasy football playoffs? Luckily for you I have looked into some top candidates for each position. I will go through and explain my reasoning behind why these players should be stashed. Using a strength of schedule metric and the benchmark of 50% roster-ship in ESPN leagues, I have compiled this list. Without further ado let’s get right into it!
We are halfway through the season, and hopefully most of your fantasy teams are still in the running for playoff contention. If you’re 2-6, or 2-5 - fear not! Many casual fantasy players lose interest around this time of year; there’s still hope for your team. Everyone loves a redemption, come back, story.
GRAND LEDGE – High-scoring games are entertaining games with all their back and forth and twists and turns. On Friday night from Grand Ledge High School the Mt. Pleasant versus DeWitt Division 2 district final was all that and more in terms of entertainment. As it was the game featured...
As the beginning of the 2021-22 basketball season approaches, both LCU squads were given their highest national rankings in program history, with the men’s team ranked the ninth-best team in the country, and the Lady Chaps claimed the top spot in the nation. The Chaparrals were ranked No. 10 in...
1. Wake Forest (8-0 overall, 5-0 ACC): Demon Deacons’ quarterback Sam Hartman helped his squad get off to a hot start with a touchdown pass and two scoring runs to build a 28-0 halftime lead against Duke. Hartman finished throwing for 402 yards and three scores, and 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 home win. A.T. Perry led the receivers with seven catches for 116 yards, and the WFU defense had seven sacks.
After surviving a scare from Tulsa on a day the nation had its eyes glued to Cincinnati, the Bearcats will await the latest rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday night with hopes to receive a warmer reception from the 13-member team than last week. Cincinnati (9-0)...
Well, here at Dawg Sports, the home team is number one without much drama. Yet, that won't stop us from offering our unsolicited takes on the Committee Rankings. We look forward to what you guys think about our takes and the rankings.... let ‘er rip!. MaconDawg: Has Bama looked beatable...
CFP rankings release time will change week-to-week, just as the projected CFP rankings do. But ESPN will have CFP rankings released every Tuesday. Arguably the most influential and prominent force in college football right now is the College Football Playoff committee. With the decisions they make, these folks can completely shape the way a season and a group of teams are perceived.
Auburn is ranked No. 17 in the nation in the second iteration of the College Football Playoff Top 25. The Tigers (6-3) are coming off a loss to now No. 11 Texas A&M last week 20-3. Auburn has not let up an offensive touchdown in six straight quarters, but has also not scored on offense in the same amount of time.
