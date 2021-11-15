Butch Davis is available!!! Snap him up now!

I’ve been covering Virginia Tech football for 25 years now, and this is new territory for me: a football coach being fired for failing to win enough games. Despite the “mutual agreement” part of Virginia Tech’s press release, Justin Fuente was indeed fired. Whit Babcock made it sound like an amiable breakup, and I believe it was, but it came down to this: when Fuente asked if he was going to be the head coach next year, Whit finally reached a point where he could no longer say yes, and that was that.

