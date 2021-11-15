ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butch Davis is available!!! Snap him up now!

The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB reportedly entering transfer portal again

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis appears to be on the move again. According to Rivals’ OwlScoop.com, Mathis has entered the transfer portal again. Mathis had left Georgia for Temple after spending the first 2 seasons of his college football career at UGA (2019-20).
Butch Davis
underdogdynasty.com

FIU Football: Butch Davis is telling the truth — and the truth hurts

Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program. This is a sentence used by Butch Davis countless times when talking about the importance of a successful recruiting period and signing day. Few would know better than Davis. 20 years ago, the number one team in college football was the Miami Hurricanes....
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
sportswar.com

How it All Went Bad for Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech

I’ve been covering Virginia Tech football for 25 years now, and this is new territory for me: a football coach being fired for failing to win enough games. Despite the “mutual agreement” part of Virginia Tech’s press release, Justin Fuente was indeed fired. Whit Babcock made it sound like an amiable breakup, and I believe it was, but it came down to this: when Fuente asked if he was going to be the head coach next year, Whit finally reached a point where he could no longer say yes, and that was that.
sportswar.com

Whit Babcock’s Comments From Moving On From Justin Fuente

At 7:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that the school and head football coach Justin Fuente had mutually parted ways. At a 10:45 a.m. press conference, Babcock addressed the media and the fanbase while discussing the decision. Here is a breakdown of the key details of the decision to move on from Fuente.
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Butch Davis has ‘no intentions of stepping down’ as FIU football coach

Despite reports to the contrary, FIU Panthers football coach Butch Davis told the Miami Herald on Wednesday night that he is not quitting his job. “Not sure the reports you are seeing,” Davis texted this reporter, “[but] I have no intentions of stepping down.”. Davis’ text messaged capped a wild...
chatsports.com

‘Give him 6’ t-shirt now available

The greatest touchdown that never was is now a t-shirt that you can score. Our friends at BreakingT are back with another shirt representing another great moment in Miami. Thursday night, Robert Hunt caught a screen passes broke through tackles, and, as he was flipped upside down, he stretched for the goal line to score.
CBS Sports

FIU is 'sabotaging' football program, claims coach Butch Davis, who will not return in 2022 season

Butch Davis will not return as coach at FIU in 2022 after five seasons leading the Panthers, the legendary coach revealed to Action Network on Monday. Davis, whose contract expires on Dec. 15, is also spilling the beans on issues he believes have been plaguing the team -- going so far as to say that the administration is "sabotaging" the football program.
theScore

Butch Davis not returning to FIU in 2022

Head coach Butch Davis will depart Florida International following the 2021 campaign, he told The Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. The program denied his agent's request for a one-year extension, McMurphy adds. Davis added that the school told him he wouldn't be returning shortly before his 70th birthday.
