With so much attention spent on what the Dodgers will do in free agency, it seems like there are daily articles about Corey Seager. There have been talks of Seager signing early and all the big market teams are sure to get thrown into the rumors, whether they have interest or not. The off-season can be long sometimes, especially when having to endure through articles about a beloved member of the team being replaced by a player the fan base would rather not cheer for.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO