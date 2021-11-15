ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

I watched WVU earlier this season.

By HokiesandHerd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey aren't much of a scoring threat unless they're on a...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
#Wvu
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Former Georgia QB reportedly entering transfer portal again

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis appears to be on the move again. According to Rivals’ OwlScoop.com, Mathis has entered the transfer portal again. Mathis had left Georgia for Temple after spending the first 2 seasons of his college football career at UGA (2019-20).
Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon narrows transfer decision to 3

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
WVU faces early season test in Charleston Classic

The college basketball season surrounds tournaments. That may be the NCAA Tournament in March or some very competitive early season tournaments in November. Like many Power 5 teams, West Virginia is competing in another early season tournament this year with the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Last year, West Virginia participated...
Whit Babcock’s Comments From Moving On From Justin Fuente

At 7:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that the school and head football coach Justin Fuente had mutually parted ways. At a 10:45 a.m. press conference, Babcock addressed the media and the fanbase while discussing the decision. Here is a breakdown of the key details of the decision to move on from Fuente.
WVU women’s basketball team throttles Saint Francis 86-33 in season opener

MORGANTOWN — The No. 22-ranked WVU women’s basketball team officially opened its season with an 86-33 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) dominated Saint Francis (0-3, 0-0 NEC) from start to finish in a game that saw the Mountaineers hold the advantage for 39:26 and lead by as many as 54 points. WVU scored 52 of its 86 points in the paint and shot 55.6% from the floor in the game. SFU’s 33 points were the fewest allowed by West Virginia since Kansas State (30) on Jan. 26, 2019.
How it All Went Bad for Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech

I’ve been covering Virginia Tech football for 25 years now, and this is new territory for me: a football coach being fired for failing to win enough games. Despite the “mutual agreement” part of Virginia Tech’s press release, Justin Fuente was indeed fired. Whit Babcock made it sound like an amiable breakup, and I believe it was, but it came down to this: when Fuente asked if he was going to be the head coach next year, Whit finally reached a point where he could no longer say yes, and that was that.
Watch: WVU Commit Nicco Marchiol Sings ‘Country Roads’ After Huge Win

Chandler High School had won 45 straight games entering Friday night’s clash against Hamilton High School to conclude the regular season of Arizona Class 6-A football. Then Chandler ran into Nicco Marchiol. With a clash of unbeaten Arizona powerhouses coming boiling down to a mainly defensive showdown, the Hamilton defense...
