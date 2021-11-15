Looks like we are seeded #22.

No. 7 Michigan State will travel to Columbus on Saturday to take on No. 5 Ohio State, and it has all the makings of an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. Both teams enter with one loss, so a second defeat would be an absolute killer. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the enormous Big Ten East showdown.
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Georgia Football coverage presented by — Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis appears to be on the move again. According to Rivals’ OwlScoop.com, Mathis has entered the transfer portal again. Mathis had left Georgia for Temple after spending the first 2 seasons of his college football career at UGA (2019-20).
CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
A new potential leader has emerged to get the highly-coveted USC football job. It has been weeks since the USC football program parted ways with Clay Helton, but the Trojans might have a new favorite to lead them out of the tunnel: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. Bruce Feldman of...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
Among the Clemson commits in the 2022 class whom Clemson hosted for official visits this past weekend was Westlake (Texas) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik The Clemson Insider caught up with Klubnik (...)
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This time last year, Fairmont Senior was gearing up for a postseason that would end in a state title. This year things are different, but one thing remains the same: the drive this team has to get there again. The Polar Bears have had to overcome...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Dabo Swinney no longer has a vote in the Coaches Poll, as he chose to withdraw from the poll this season for the first time in his head coaching career after the hoopla that occurred last season when he (...)
We kid, kid. Congrats. Last Saturday’s bonkers 37-34 overtime win over Oregon State was the game we’d been waiting to see out of the CU offense since — well, at least since Ed McCaffrey and the UNC Bears rolled into town for Week 1. For the first time against an...
Hough’s season has ended in the second round for two years in a row, but the Huskies are on a roll on both sides of the ball. As Hough prepares to take on South Meck, the defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown since Oct. 15 against Mallard Creek. In its first-round win over Page, Hough looked like a No. 1 seed should. The Queen City conference champions have eclipsed the 50-point mark for three straight games for an average margin of victory of 54-2.
Yet the powers that be say they are concerned about player health. -- Hokester 11/18/2021 5:24PM. Have no doubt about that but they keep using it for some reason. ** -- Hokester 11/18/2021 8:57PM. You mean you wouldn't like a 12 team playoff that included 11 SEC teams -- VTHokie2000...
Right now, Alleyne is better defensively, more sure of himself, and more often makes the right read (on offense and defense). Also, he's money from the foul line (despite being an incredibly streaky 3 point shooter). Eventually, Maddox will be a longer, more consistent shooting, better ball handling version of...
It is a lot more fun cheering for a program that is moving in the right direction. For me it isn't about wins and losses, although that is nice. It is about the direction and the coaching staff. I encourage you to listen to CMY whenever you can. He is night and day compared to CJF. CMY goes out of his way to make things simple. That is a sign of superior intelligence. CJF has seemed lost in the weeds from day 1.
What should Virginia Tech be looking for in it’s next head football coach? We’ve assembled a team of writers to discuss the matter. The panelists are Eric Carr (VTizzle on the boards), GMSA Hokie, Brandon Patterson, and Chris Coleman. Opinions are hot and heavy amongst the fanbase on what qualities...
Comments / 0