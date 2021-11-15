ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate majority leader proposes way to combat rising gas prices ahead of holidays

pahomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices remain high across the U.S., and they are spiking...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

Senator Kelly says ‘Arizonans need relief’ from rising gas prices

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 18, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly wrote a letter addressed to the Biden administration regarding the increasing gas prices in the state. “Arizonans have been squeezed by elevated gas prices for much of 2021. Our state is currently ranked by the American Automobile Association (AAA) as one of the most expensive markets in gas prices. The pain felt at the pump is an economic hardship for those who commute to work and drive their children to school on a daily basis,” Kelly stated in the letter to Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FL Radio Group

Local Leaders Hold Listening Session in Corning on Proposed Gas Tax

Members of the Senate and Assembly Republican Conferences held a listening session in Corning on Monday with stakeholders across various industries to discuss the potential impacts of the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA), a proposal being advanced by Albany Democrats that could increase the cost of gas by as much as 55 cents per gallon and increase home heating costs by more than 25 percent. Monday’s event was the fourth listening session held by Republicans, following other forums in Albany, Buffalo, and Long Island.
CORNING, NY
FOX 61

Blumenthal stepping in to combat gas price surge

HARTFORD, Conn. — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and 10 fellow senators are proposing swift action to stabilize fuel costs. The Senator from Connecticut held a press conference at the Noble Gas Station in Hartford on Friday, where he laid out his proposal for President Biden.
HARTFORD, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Republican Senate Leader says Democrats continue to push for new gas tax, even as rising gas prices hurt the poor

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, called on Sen. Richard Blumenthal to urge Democrats in the Connecticut General Assembly to reject the Transportation and Climate Initiative, which would increase the price of gasoline by forcing fuel wholesalers to compete for emission credits at auction. In an interview with the Hartford...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Majority Leader#Holiday Season#U S
Axios

How the Energy Department views rising gas prices

GLASGOW, Scotland — The discussions over tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to bring down gas prices continue at the highest levels of government, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk told Axios. Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to strike a delicate balance between emphasizing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

GOP senator claims Biden behind gas price hikes

Joe Biden's administration wants Americans to switch from pickup trucks to electric compacts and is letting gas prices run rampant to coerce fans of gallon-guzzlers, Senator Tom Cotton has claimed. Speaking to conservative outlet Breitbart News, the Republican senator alleged that rising gasoline prices in the US are "the intended...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy