Senate majority leader proposes way to combat rising gas prices ahead of holidays

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 18, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly wrote a letter addressed to the Biden administration regarding the increasing gas prices in the state. “Arizonans have been squeezed by elevated gas prices for much of 2021. Our state is currently ranked by the American Automobile Association (AAA) as one of the most expensive markets in gas prices. The pain felt at the pump is an economic hardship for those who commute to work and drive their children to school on a daily basis,” Kelly stated in the letter to Biden.
