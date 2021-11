This is the fourth MCL injury for Jones through his NFL career. This is obviously a huge bullet dodge for the Packers, even if Jones isn't good to go until after the bye week. Jones could be seen reaching for his right knee at the end of a 6-yard gain in yesterday's win over the Seahawks. He had four catches for 61 yards and seven carries for 25 yards when he left the game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO