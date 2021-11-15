ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

5 Slightly Secret Places to Ride Fat Bikes in the Hudson Valley

By Brandi
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you been riding your bike on and off trails for the last year and a half? Where have you been riding? Are there a few places that you might want to check out so you can keep riding all year long?. As I have found out with my...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Customize Your Name on This Historic Hudson Valley Site

Have you ever wanted to have your name in history forever? You could customize your own message and share it with the world. Not only would an area in the Hudson Valley hold your memory but it would be on historic grounds in Sullivan County. Bethel Woods Center for the...
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Bar Readies Ice Rink and Plans Opening Night

The day is fast approaching when you will be able to enjoy outdoor skating, dinner, and drinks all in one place in the Hudson Valley. Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston on the Rondout announced earlier this month they would be putting in an ice rink for skating this winter and today they shared their progress.
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
City
Highland, NY
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beacon, New York is Popular, Here’s 8 Reasons Why

With donuts, coffee, restaurants, old-school video games, and some of the most confusing streets, Beacon has a little something for everyone. When it comes time to pick a town in the Hudson Valley that you'd like to spend an afternoon just walking around, I think that Beacon is on the top of the list of towns that you could spend a whole day just walking around. If you need a starting place of things to check out next time you visit Beacon, we've come up with 8 reasons why we love everything about Beacon.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

4 Places in the Hudson Valley Fit for a Princess on National Princess Day

So as we always say there is a National day for everything. I love glancing at the list for inspiration and to actually see if I can find a day I want to celebrate. This past week I discovered a day that would be fun for me and every little girl who ever dreamt of being Cinderella. It turns out next Thursday (November 18th) is National Princess Day according to the National Days Calendar.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Hudson Valley#Multiple Use#Little Britain#Ferncliff Forest Trails#Stewart State Forest#Mount Nimham Ct
94.3 Lite FM

New Business on Rte 9 Poughkeepsie Opens in Time for the Holidays

It’s been over 6 months since we first reported that a new business would be opening up on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie where the Poughkeepsie Inn used to be. The motel sat empty for a few years, so it was great news that there was going to be a cool new business there. Well, this week that business will finally be opening its doors to the public. Just in time for holiday shopping.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What is Now Considered a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Kingston, NY?

November 1 and November 15, bring a lot of parking changes to towns in the Hudson Valley. Why? Each town has different rules as to when you can park overnight on the street because of winter weather. The theory is that people don't know when it is going to snow, so keep the cars off the streets, so the town or city, can clear the snow easily should it snow.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Leaves Stink! Is it OK to Put Them Back Where They Came From?

As the leaves fall across the Hudson Valley the yearly clean-up begins with one Wappingers Falls man asking an interesting question. One thing I've missed over the last few years since I sold my house is the yearly leaf clean-up. I understand it sounds crazy but every year as the leaves started to fall in my yard I would always look forward to raking and blowing them all over the place. I used to make it a competition between myself and all the other yards in my neighborhood. I NEVER wanted to be the yard with any leaves on it...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Record Shop Celebrating 36 Years

Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY opened on Nov. 6, 1985. With about $2500 cash and the blessing of his parents, Stephen Keeler, a lover of hard rock and heavy metal, opened his hard rock/heavy metal concert shop back in 1985. Now if you wanna go back even further, Keeler actually opened a shop called Rock and Roll Fantasy in 1979 on rt 211 in Middletown. That shop would last a few months before a robbery would shut the business down which nowadays is a Wendy's fast food restaurant. Rock Fantasy was the idea of Keeler, who wanted to open a shop that would be a place for heavy metal fans to get hard to find releases from band's like Metallica, Slayer, Venom, who weren't really main stream in 1985.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Drivers, When Should You Use Fog Lights in New York State?

You are running late, you leave the house, and then you realize the fog is so thick that you might think Stephen King is filming a movie around you. Not likely? Well, as you head out, do you put your fog lights on? Or do you even forget that you have them? Granted not all cars have them, but when should you use them?
TRAFFIC
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh to Norway, Direct Flights Begin This Summer

It's getting easier and easier to escape the Hudson Valley for a little vacation. Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines announced flights from Stewart Airport to sunny Florida. Tampa, Miami and Orlando are all destinations that Hudson Valley residents can easily get to by hopping on a flight at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy