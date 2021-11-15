5 Slightly Secret Places to Ride Fat Bikes in the Hudson Valley

Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY opened on Nov. 6, 1985. With about $2500 cash and the blessing of his parents, Stephen Keeler, a lover of hard rock and heavy metal, opened his hard rock/heavy metal concert shop back in 1985. Now if you wanna go back even further, Keeler actually opened a shop called Rock and Roll Fantasy in 1979 on rt 211 in Middletown. That shop would last a few months before a robbery would shut the business down which nowadays is a Wendy's fast food restaurant. Rock Fantasy was the idea of Keeler, who wanted to open a shop that would be a place for heavy metal fans to get hard to find releases from band's like Metallica, Slayer, Venom, who weren't really main stream in 1985.
