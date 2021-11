You have to go back to March 2015 - that’s six managers ago if you’re counting - to the last time Reading made a signing outside of the transfer window. The player? 34-year-old free agent Zat Knight, brought in by Steve Clarke, who said it was “a sensible deal for both club and player”. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t. Knight made two appearances in the blue and white hoops; his debut was the 4-1 defeat to Watford that preceded the FA Cup semi-final and then he gave away a penalty in a 1-1 draw against Blackpool. Neither are great ever-lasting memories.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO