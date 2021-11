After their best regular season since 2017, four Blue Devils picked up All-ACC honors. The ACC announced its All-ACC teams Friday afternoon and, to little surprise to anyone, Duke freshman phenom Michelle Cooper led the way. Cooper was named the ACC freshman of the year and was selected to both the All-ACC first team and the ACC All-Freshman team. Graduate student forward Tess Boade and junior goalie Ruthie Jones were also named to the first team and junior midfielder Sophie Jones picked up a spot on the second team.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO