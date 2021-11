PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) latest 1.7.0 update is almost here with its latest patch notes. It is most likely to come on the 16th of November, 2021. Recently, BGMI had released the official patch notes of this update on its YouTube channel. There will be many new features and balance changes. Players will get two classic crate coupons by updating the game. In this article, we are going to discuss the patch notes of the BGMI 1.7.0 Update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO