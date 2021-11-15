New law prevents Huawei and ZTE from obtaining FCC licenses
It is no secret that Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE have been on the US government’s radar for quite some time. In the past couple of years, Huawei has essentially been banned from doing business with US companies and vice versa, effectively locking them out of the US smartphone...
Although Huawei’s mobile business has learned to survive without Google, Qualcomm, and some of the usual pieces that have come from the US, the company’s profits don’t revolve only around smartphones. It’s arguable that its biggest revenues might actually come from networking technology and hardware, like those used by Internet service providers or ISPs. That has always hung in the … Continue reading
US President Joe Biden signed a law on Thursday to block Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei and ZTE from obtaining new equipment licences from US regulators, the latest move from Washington to crack down on China's tech giants over national security concerns. The new law, called the Secure Equipment Act,...
As I power up the two phones side by side, the Huawei Nova 9 and Honor 50 drive the point home. The deleterious effect of Huawei and Honor’s separation last year is clear. The practically identical-looking smartphones are like two puzzle pieces that can’t join. Both brands claw for the winning balance they struck in 2019, which offered Google support plus Huawei’s camera polish and world-class design. Neither is striking that balance now.
