ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gators hoops jump into AP Top 25 after big win against Florida State

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jfh8M_0cxPfo2e00

Florida coach Mike White finally got over the Florida State hurdle on Sunday by beating the No. 20 Seminoles in blowout fashion, 71-55. It was the first win in the series for the Gators since 2013 (the team went to the Final Four that year).

There were a lot of questions about this team heading into the year considering the number of newcomers on the roster, but the defense looks elite through two games and the offense has been revitalized. With the win over a ranked team, the Gators cracked the newest AP Top 25 Poll after beginning the season unranked.

They are now the No. 24 team in the country while FSU has fallen out of the top 25. The Gators are one of six ranked teams in the SEC, joining No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 21 Auburn.

The SEC is poised to have one of its strongest seasons in recent memory, and the conference will feature a lot of tough competition. Still, through two games, Florida looks like a team that could be in contention.

Here’s how the full top 25 shakes out heading into Week 2 of the season.

RANK TEAM PV CONF POINTS

1 Gonzaga (2-0) 1 West Coast 1,517 (55)

2 UCLA (2-0) 2 Pac-12 1,450 (6)

3 Kansas (2-0) 3 Big 12 1,400

4 Michigan (2-0) 6 Big Ten 1,252

5 Villanova (1-1) 4 Big East 1,232

6 Purdue (2-0) 7 Big Ten 1,223

7 Duke (3-0) 9 ACC 1,143

8 Texas (1-1) 5 Big 12 1,058

9 Baylor (1-0) 8 Big 12 1,010

10 Illinois (2-0) 11 Big Ten 920

11 Memphis (2-0) 12 AAC 886

12 Oregon (2-0) 13 Pac-12 802

13 Kentucky (1-1) 10 SEC 773

14 Alabama (2-0) 14 SEC 743

15 Houston (2-0) 15 AAC 655

16 Arkansas (2-0) 16 SEC 646

17 Tennessee (2-0) 18 SEC 575

18 North Carolina (2-0) 19 ACC 506

19 Ohio State (2-0) 17 Big Ten 438

20 Maryland (3-0) 21 Big Ten 306

21 Auburn (2-0) 22 SEC 286

22 St. Bonaventure (2-0) 23 Atlantic 10 280

23 Connecticut (2-0) 24 Big East 236

24 Florida (2-0) NR SEC 141

25 USC (2-0) NR Pac-12 63

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Ap Top 25#Colorado State#Ap#Seminoles#The Final Four#Sec#Gonzaga#Pac 12#Villanova#Purdue#Acc#Baylor#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Florida, Dan Mullen struggle to lure top in-state talent to Gators’ 2022 class

The trail to Florida’s recruiting hotbeds has turned cold for the Gators. Dan Mullen could benefit from a November flourish and return home — the Gators’ South Carolina visit was their fourth consecutive Saturday away from the Swamp. Few opportunities remain to land top in-state talent before Early National Signing Day arrives Dec. 15. Winter Park wideout Jayden Gibson, at No. 20 per 247Sports ...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon narrows transfer decision to 3

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy