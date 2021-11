1. Coming in at number one is Frederickson's Tree Farm, located in Monmouth. I was referred to this farm by many facebookers and was also able to chat via messenger with one of the people who work there. Feel free to choose from their selection of Premium Balsam Firs. With their "Choose and Cut Program," they can provide you with a hand saw or you may bring your own to cut your tree down. They always operate to the maximum to give you the most splendid choice in trees. Visit Frederickson's!

MONMOUTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO