ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Meet Ji-Young, Sesame’s First Asian-American Muppet

By Joe Hennes
toughpigs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSesame Street has been home to a lot of monsters and grouches and oddly-sized birds over the years, but there’s been a lack of Muppets who represent actual kids from...

toughpigs.com

Comments / 0

Related
toughpigs.com

Ranking 2021’s Muppet Scandals

2021 was meant to be the year everyone moved on from COVID and things looked great again. It would be The Year Of Fun! Or so we thought. Many places continued lengthy lockdowns (myself included), both sides of the political parties kept yelling at each other, and as well as COVID conspiracy therorists, we now had anti-vaxxers to deal with. It was chaos no matter where you went.
TV & VIDEOS
newyorkfamily.com

Say Hello to Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character

Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character. Kids love to see themselves in their favorite shows. And after 52 seasons, the first Asian American muppet has been introduced to join the cast of the iconic PBS children’s show, Sesame Street. After first airing in November of 1969, the show has become a staple in many households as a fun and educational television show to keep kids entertained while also having them learn important lessons. This new muppet, named Ji-Young, is joining a cast of well-known characters including Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, Elmo, and Cookie Monster.
TV & VIDEOS
toughpigs.com

ToughPigs Art: More Muppetational Art by Andy Bennett

Two years ago, artist Andy Bennett blew us away with his phenomenal Muppet illustrations. He celebrated “Inktober” – the month-long challenge of creating daily drawings in ink – with the added theme of our favorite Muppet characters. He was (rightly) so proud of his work, he even managed to publish an art book with his creations. I don’t have to tell you how we fell in love with his work (or, if I did, you could read it in the introduction to Andy’s book that I provided!), and ever since we’ve been hungry for more.
VISUAL ART
toughpigs.com

Movin’ Right Along Bonus #7: The Muppets: A Celebration of 30 Years

Bonus episode! We’re talking about the 1986 TV special The Muppets: A Celebration of 30 Years, in which the Muppets throw a party and watch a bunch of clips! With special guest Grant Harding!. PLUS: The Muppet banquet hall seating chart! The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones! Are Kermit and Piggy...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muppets#Asian#Korean American#Sesame Street
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Shares Not-So-Positive Thoughts On Mayim Bialik And Host Debacle

2021 has been a year like no other for Jeopardy! fans, who have witnessed quite a bit of chaos in the aftermath of beloved host Alex Trebek's death in late 2020. With its celebrity-filled quest to secure a new permanent host featuring its share of ups and downs, Jeopardy! has faced a ton of criticism in recent months, tied largely to all things Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik. And the board-jumping former champion Arthur Chu is among those with less-than-glowing remarks about the daily game show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Crew Hoping Mayim Bialik Lands Full Hosting Gig After ‘Traumatic’ Mike Richards Ordeal: Report

Some “Jeopardy!” crew members are reportedly pulling for Mayim Bialik to assume the mantle of legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, calling her “gracious, warm and smart.” Plus, production sources say Bialik is “refreshing” after all the drama of the Mike Richards fiasco. It’s the little things that have endeared Bialik...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Shares Pic of Stunning Pumpkin Carving of the Late Host

It’s been nearly a year since “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek‘s death. As the latest season of the hit American game show has seen multiple instances of drama and controversy, fans of the show have slowly moved past the iconic host’s demise. However, obviously, grief strikes at different times and now, the “Jeopardy!” show host‘s daughter shared an image of an insanely stunning pumpkin carving featuring none other than Alex Trebek himself. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy