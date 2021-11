LSU's had quite the season of ups and downs, a coaching change and now a quarterback controversy down the stretch that in a way came out of nowhere. After saying last week that LSU would try to avoid burning the redshirt of true freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that not only will Nussmeier get his shot against Arkansas, if he plays well enough he could overtake Max Johnson.

