Xbox Backward Compatibility adds 70 new games

Gematsu
 4 days ago

Microsoft has added over 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to its Xbox One and Xbox Series backward compatibility catalog, the company announced. The newly added list of titles includes the entire Max Payne and F.E.A.R. franchises, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars:...

www.gematsu.com

