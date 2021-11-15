Amazon Prime Video Now Available in the Mac App Store

We recently updated our rankings of the best desktop computers for sale in 2021, and the Apple M1 Mac Mini earned one of the top spots for the second year in a row. This portable desktop was first released in 2020, and do you know how good a computer has to be to still be the best product in its category over a year later? Pretty darn good. When Apple first rolled out the now-legendary M1 chip last year, product reviewers were blown away. At the time, we noted that this chip was an order of magnitude faster than everything that came before...

