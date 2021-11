Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has pulled off a surprise launch, Beyonce style, ahead of the campaign’s December release date and announced a slew of other entertainment-related surprises. If you’re here, you’ve already started up the game, have moved in, and are starting to make yourself comfortable in what will be the premiere Halo experience of this gen. However, you might be wondering how to tweak your visual settings. In particular, making the choice between which graphics setting you should choose. In this guide, we’ll go over the choice of whether you should go with quality vs. performance modes in Halo Infinite and what the difference is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO