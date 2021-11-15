Press Release: Bowser Administration Reports Major Strides in Reducing Contamination Within District’s Residential Recycling Stream

On-Demand Transportation to Shelter is Available by Calling (202) 399-7093 or 311. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With the first Hypothermia Alert of the season going into effect at 7:00 p.m. this evening, Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to stay vigilant and to help their neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. You can request transportation for yourself of someone else by calling the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, please call 911.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO