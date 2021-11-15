ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Bowser Administration Reports Major Strides in Reducing Contamination Within District’s Residential Recycling Stream

In advance of America Recycles Day, the Department of Public Works is expanding on momentum by launching new interactive recycling story map and outreach campaign. (Washington, DC) The Bowser Administration, through the District’s Department of Public Works (DPW), announces that thanks to outreach to residents over the last four years, the...

The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Offering Free Afterschool Meals at DPR Facilities

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. Media Contact: Michael Tucker Jr. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the launch of the DPR Afterschool Meals program, offering supper at no cost for children 18 years of age and younger. Service has already begun at 13 locations, with another six locations to begin service on Friday, November 19, 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Highlights Thanksgiving Events in the District

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. Media Contact: Michael Tucker Jr. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are proud to share a cornucopia of events to bring communities together and to provide Thanksgiving resources to hundreds of District families during the holiday season.
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Launches One-Stop Shop to Support Homeownership in DC

Press Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Office of the City Administrator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a new one-stop shop to connect current and future homeowners in the District to more than 50 resources that help residents thrive as DC homeowners. The site, frontdoor.dc.gov, makes District resources more accessible so that residents can prepare to buy a home, get help paying their mortgage, make home repairs and improvements, save money on their property taxes, and navigate the requirements of homeownership.
ECONOMY
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages All Adults to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

Issues Mayor’s Order Modifying Indoor Mask Mandate for Certain Settings. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, in line with the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), encourages all adults 18 and older to get COVID-19 booster shots. The Mayor also issued Mayor’s Order 2021-142 which modifies certain COVID-19 indoor mask mandates. Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers are advised to follow risk-based guidance form DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person’s vaccination status. Individuals are still encouraged to wear a mask, in line with CDC recommendations, if they choose to do so.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Ahead of Tomorrow’s D.C. Council Hearing on Recreational Marijuana Commercialization, Norton Says She is Closer Than Ever to Getting Rider Removed from D.C. Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Ahead of the Council of the District of Columbia’s hearing tomorrow on legislation to commercialize recreational marijuana, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said she is closer than ever to removing the rider from the D.C. Appropriations bill that prohibits the District from spending local funds on commercialization of recreational marijuana. Norton was successful in getting the rider removed from the pending House and Senate versions of the fiscal year (FY) 2022 D.C. Appropriations bill, though President Biden’s FY 22 budget proposed maintaining it.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Why this homeless services nonprofit sometimes evicts people

When local activist Lindsey Jones-Renaud learned that her friend Yolanda Corbett received an eviction notice this fall, she was shocked. Jones-Renaud assumed her friend would always be safe in her home since Corbett was living in a property managed by So Others Might Eat (SOME), a local homeless services nonprofit that also provides affordable housing.
HOMELESS
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Activates Hypothermia Alert, Urges Residents to Be Vigilant and to Request Transportation for Neighbors in Need of Shelter from the Cold

On-Demand Transportation to Shelter is Available by Calling (202) 399-7093 or 311. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With the first Hypothermia Alert of the season going into effect at 7:00 p.m. this evening, Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to stay vigilant and to help their neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. You can request transportation for yourself of someone else by calling the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, please call 911.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Rock Creek Park announces 2021-2022 deer management operations

WASHINGTON – Since 2013, when the National Park Service (NPS) began reducing the deer population in Rock Creek Park, the park’s tree seedling density has almost tripled. To continue to protect and restore native plants and promote healthy and diverse forests, Rock Creek Park will conduct deer management operations between Nov. 22, 2021, and March 31, 2022. 
ANIMALS
The DC Line

Christina Jackson: Pandemic exposes DC government’s failure to distribute unemployment benefits to people in need

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many DC residents to lose their jobs and erased years of employment progress. In February 2020, just before the pandemic began, the District’s unemployment rate had fallen to a five-year low of 4.9%. Two months later, unemployment more than doubled to 11.1%. Some people who lost their jobs have since found new employment, but not nearly enough have been able to do so. As of September 2021, the unemployment rate was still 6.5%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The DC Line

Press Release: D.C. Voting During COVID: Confusion, Frustration, and Unprecedented Challenges

Auditor’s report says improvements needed to improve mail-in voting, registration, and communication with voters. November 16, 2021 (WASHINGTON) The D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE) was able to rectify many of the issues of the primary election during the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully conduct a largely by-mail general election in November 2020, but significant challenges and areas for improvement remain in the District’s overall election processes, according to a new report by the D.C. Auditor.
ELECTIONS
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined President Joseph R. Biden at the signing ceremony for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and released the following statement:. “We thank and applaud President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and House Speaker Pelosi for delivering a once-in-a-generation investment...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Repeal Unnecessary Federal Law on D.C. Bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced the District of Columbia Bridges Home Rule Act, which would repeal a redundant 1997 federal law that makes it a crime for a person in the District of Columbia to obstruct any bridge connecting D.C. and Virginia. The District already had, and continues to have, its own local law prohibiting obstructing a bridge in the District. There is no federal law that prohibits a person in Virginia from obstructing such a bridge or a person in any state from obstructing a bridge connecting two states.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Second Norton Bill Banning Smoking on Transportation Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced that President Biden today signed into law her bill banning smoking, including of electronic cigarettes, on Amtrak as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This is the second Norton bill that has been enacted into law to ban smoking on a form of transportation. Norton’s bill to clarify that the ban on smoking on airplanes includes electronic cigarettes was enacted into law in 2018. Norton got the idea for the Amtrak bill when an 11-year-old constituent informed her office that he had seen someone smoking an electronic cigarette on Amtrak.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces $38 Million Child Care Stabilization Grant to Support a Strong Recovery for DC Child Care Providers

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced that child care providers in Washington, DC can apply for funding through the DC Child Care Stabilization Grant, which was created to support the child care sector through the COVID-19 pandemic recovery. The grant, administered by OSSE and established using federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, will provide approximately $38 million in financial relief to child development facilities to help cover business costs associated with the pandemic, stabilize operations, and preserve the supply of child care for children and families in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and United States Marshals Service Announce Agreement to Address Concerns at DC Jail

MOU Signing Signifies Collaborative Understanding on Effort to Improve Conditions. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) announced that the District and the USMS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining how both parties will work to collaborate on improving conditions at the DC Department of Corrections (DOC) Central Detention Facility (CDF).
WASHINGTON, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

